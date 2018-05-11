[SBS Star] VIDEO: Hwang Chi Yeul Looks for 'The Only Star'

Hwang Chi Yeul dropped his latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On May 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Hwang Chi Yeul performed the latest track 'The Only Star' released on April 24.Unlike other K-pop artists, Hwang Chi Yeul sings a sentimental song.The song 'The Only Star' draws a story of someone reminiscing about the moments with his/her lover.Hwang Chi Yeul has actively participated in writing lyrics, and the incorporated shuffle rhythm further embellishes the song.His facial expressions that highlight regrets and missing feelings of the lover also catch the eyes of people.Check out Hwang Chi Yeul's performance full of reminiscence below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)