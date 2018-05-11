[SBS Star] Sooyoung & Tiffany's Reunion in Sunny LA!

Tiffany and Sooyoung from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation had a quality time in Los Angeles, California.On May 11, Tiffany shared a series of photos and videos that she took with Sooyoung on her social media account.In the photos, the two Girls' Generation members seemed to have fun strolling around the city, having a girl talk at cafes, sharing beautiful memories together.Tiffany also asked fans to recommend what to do in Los Angeles.She wrote, "Sooyoung is now in LA... If you guys have any recommendation for what she should do, please let us know on her comments."Meanwhile, both Tiffany and Sooyoung left Girls Generation's management agency SM Entertainment last year, to pursue different career paths.(Credit= 'tiffanyyoungofficial' Instagram)(SBS Star)