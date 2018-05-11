SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: IMFACT Shines 'The Light' on You!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: IMFACT Shines 'The Light' on You!

K-pop boy group IMFACT continues to make a strong impression on many people.

On May 8 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', IMFACT performed to the group's latest title track 'The Light'.

IMFACT debuted on January 27, 2016, and the group consists of five members―Lee ji an, Kim tae ho, Park je up, Lee Sang, and Na ung jae.IMFACT'The Light' is from the group's single which was released on April 17.

Its unique-sounding song on top of the members' energetic dance moves made the group's performance stand out on this day.

IMFACT's performance is so professional that it will make you think the group has been around for at least five years instead of just over two years.

See if you can get out of IMFACT's charms after watching its performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS MTV The Show, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star) 
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호