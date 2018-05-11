[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Avocado Taste Test!

K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel left an impressive comment after trying avocado for the first time in his life.On May 10 aired episode of MBC's variety show 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', actor Lee Yi Kyung cooked breakfast for the cast.He started to cut avocado into pieces and cook poached eggs to make avocado toasts.Kang Daniel, who was watching TV in the living room, took avocado slices on the cutting board and revealed that he has never tried avocado before.Then he took a small bite of the avocado, and began munching on more slices.When Lee Yi Kyung asked Kang Daniel how it tastes like, he started to describe the taste of avocado.Kang Daniel said, "It kind of tastes like chestnut, but an unripened one. It also tastes like radish and zucchini. It's a mysterious taste."Upon hearing his cute but detailed description like a food expert, Lee Yi Kyung burst into laughter.(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets)(SBS Star)