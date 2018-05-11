SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Avocado Taste Test!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Avocado Taste Test!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.11 11:28 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Kang Daniels Avocado Taste Test!
K-pop boy group Wanna One's Kang Daniel left an impressive comment after trying avocado for the first time in his life.

On May 10 aired episode of MBC's variety show 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', actor Lee Yi Kyung cooked breakfast for the cast.
It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsIt's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsHe started to cut avocado into pieces and cook poached eggs to make avocado toasts.
It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsKang Daniel, who was watching TV in the living room, took avocado slices on the cutting board and revealed that he has never tried avocado before.

Then he took a small bite of the avocado, and began munching on more slices.
It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsWhen Lee Yi Kyung asked Kang Daniel how it tastes like, he started to describe the taste of avocado.
It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsKang Daniel said, "It kind of tastes like chestnut, but an unripened one. It also tastes like radish and zucchini. It's a mysterious taste."

Upon hearing his cute but detailed description like a food expert, Lee Yi Kyung burst into laughter.

(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 1
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호