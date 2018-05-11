[SBS Star] TEENTOP Members Talk About the Time When They Punched Each Other

The members of K-pop boy group TEENTOP spoke about the time when they punched each other in the face during a fight.On May 10, TEENTOP appeared on KBS COOL FM's radio show 'Kiss The Radio', which was led by a special host Cha Eun-woo from boy group ASTRO.While listening to one of TEENTOP's newly-released tracks 'Let's Play!', Cha Eun-woo asked, "How do you guys spend your free time?".NIEL answered, "I really love playing games. I have spent eight hours playing games at an Internet cafe before."Then, another question was thrown to TEENTOP, which was, "Do you guys fight at all?".NIEL responded to the question again, "We used to fight a lot when we just debuted, as we were all very young. There was even this one time when we actually had a fist fight. My lips were bleeding, but we had to go on the stage to perform."He continued, "So, I covered my lips with a big microphone instead of a regular one and held a lollipop in front of my face throughout the performance."After listening to NIEL, the other members also commented, "We tend to fight often, as we've known each other for long, and spend a lot of time together. But we make up with each other quickly as well."Meanwhile, TEENTOP has released the group's new mini album 'SEOUL NIGHT' on May 8.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'TeenzOnTopOfficial' Facebook, KBS COOL FM Kiss The Radio)(SBS Star)