[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Actions and Smile Make Everyone Laugh
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel's Actions and Smile Make Everyone Laugh

작성 2018.05.11 13:26 조회수
Kang Daniel from K-pop boy group Wanna One made everyone smile with his amusing actions from a variety show.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsOn May 10 episode of MBC 'It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets', the cast members visited Jeju Island for a short trip.

From the start, Kang Daniel accentuated his irresistible charms with amusing actions.

He, for instance, put on a helmet that cast member Loco brought and walked around the street.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsMoreover, when he went back to the dorm, he cutely helped other cast members getting ready for dishes.

With the cast members, Kang Daniel cooked his own special ramen, and the cast members of the show were amazed by his incredible cooking skills.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsKang Daniel's another action also made the cast members burst into laughter once more.

When Kang Daniel went into the bathroom with the cast member Lee Yi Kyung, he taught Lee Yi Kyung how to cleanse nose with a special liquid.It's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsIt's Dangerous Beyond the BlanketsAt the end of the trip, Kang Daniel noted, "This trip was like a dream. I've dreamed of having trips with friends, and this was the one."

His bright smile until the end made the cast members and the viewers of the show also laugh.

(Credit= MBC It's Dangerous Beyond the Blankets)

(SBS Star)        
