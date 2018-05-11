[SBS Star] DARA Travels Around Singapore!

A member of a disbanded girl group 2NE1's DARA was spotted having a great time in Singapore.On May 4, DARA shared a picture taken at Incheon International Airport on her social media account.The post made many fans wonder where DARA was going, as she did not mention where she was headed to.Soon after, they were able to find out that DARA went to Singapore, as she began to post pictures of herself in Singapore.Since her arrival, DARA uploaded a number of pictures of her trip in Singapore.DARA visited some famous tourists attractions, including Universal Studios Singapore, Singapore Flyer, Mount Faber Park, Clarke Quay, and more.She was seen shopping at a mall, and having some beer as well.At the moment, DARA appears on JTBC4's new variety show 'MIMI SHOP', which aired its first episode on April 25.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'daraxxi' Instagram)(SBS Star)