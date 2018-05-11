[SBS Star] BTS Releases Another Teaser Photos with Different Concepts

K-pop boy group BTS released another various teaser photos of its upcoming album.On May 11, Big Hit Entertainment unveiled BTS' photos for the new album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear' on the group's official social media account.Previously, the agency has released various photos of the group with the concepts 'R' and 'O'.With completely different mood from the previous ones, the concept 'U' has the members in white outfits and sitting at the corner of a room.With deep gaze, the members are in natural postures and staring at the camera.Unlike the concept 'U', the version 'Y' frame members in the vast background with bright, vivid outfits.The release of these various photos signals BTS' upcoming comeback soon to take place.BTS releases the new album on May 18, and the group unveils the title track at the '2018 Billboard Music Awards' on May 20 local time.(Credit= Big Hit Entertainment)(SBS Star)