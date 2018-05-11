SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Lee Minho Celebrates His 12th Debut Anniversary
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Lee Minho Celebrates His 12th Debut Anniversary

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.11 09:43 수정 2018.05.11 10:00 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Lee Minho Celebrates His 12th Debut Anniversary
Actor Lee Minho expressed gratitude for his fans who have celebrated his 12th debut anniversary.Lee MinhoOn May 10, Lee Minho uploaded various photos on his social media account.

With a concise comment, "It's my 12th debut anniversary. Thanks for everything.", Lee Minho posted photos of himself with his dog at home.

From the photos, Lee Minho is sitting on a couch and smiling towards various gifts given by his fans.Lee MinhoWith beautifully designed cakes and arranged flowers, Lee Minho takes cute postures.Lee MinhoDebuted in 2006 from the EBS' drama 'Secret Campus', Lee Minho has gained incessant love and support from the public. With the celebration of his 12th debut anniversary, Lee Minho shows his incredible popularity all around the world.

Meanwhile, Lee Minho is currently serving rest of his military duty at Gangnam-gu Office after he has completed the basic training on April 12.

He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory duty in 2019.

(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)

(SBS Star)    
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호