[SBS Star] Lee Minho Celebrates His 12th Debut Anniversary

Actor Lee Minho expressed gratitude for his fans who have celebrated his 12th debut anniversary.On May 10, Lee Minho uploaded various photos on his social media account.With a concise comment, "It's my 12th debut anniversary. Thanks for everything.", Lee Minho posted photos of himself with his dog at home.From the photos, Lee Minho is sitting on a couch and smiling towards various gifts given by his fans.With beautifully designed cakes and arranged flowers, Lee Minho takes cute postures.Debuted in 2006 from the EBS' drama 'Secret Campus', Lee Minho has gained incessant love and support from the public. With the celebration of his 12th debut anniversary, Lee Minho shows his incredible popularity all around the world.Meanwhile, Lee Minho is currently serving rest of his military duty at Gangnam-gu Office after he has completed the basic training on April 12.He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory duty in 2019.(Credit= 'actorleeminho' Instagram)(SBS Star)