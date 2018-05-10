[SBS Star] VIDEO: GFRIEND Tells you, "It Is 'Time for the Moon Night'!"

K-pop girl group GFRIEND is back with the group's new title track 'Time for the moon night'.On May 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', GFRIEND had a comeback stage with two different tracks 'Time for the moon night' and 'Love Bug'.During the interview with the hosts of 'Inkigayo'―SEVENTEEN's MINGYU, DIA's CHAEYEON, and a special host WINNER's YOON before its performance, GFRIEND demonstrated the highlight part of their dance of 'Time for the moon night'.'Time for the moon night' is the title track of the group's sixth mini album that was released on April 30.The song is sprinkled with retro-inspired digital quirks and fluttering synths.GFRIEND once again impressed many viewers with its powerful dance moves during the performance.GFRIEND also performed to 'Love Bug', which is a song full of playful sound.In the lyrics, the members compare the feeling of suddenly falling for someone to a firefly that unexpectedly visits them one night.Check out GFRIEND's mesmerizing performance above!(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)