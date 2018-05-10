[SBS Star] VIDEO: THE BOYZ Calls Out, 'Giddy Up'!

K-pop boy group THE BOYZ dropped its latest title track at SBS MTV 'The Show'.On May 8 episode of SBS MTV 'The Show', THE BOYZ performed the title track 'Giddy Up' from the album 'THE START' released on April 3.Just like the title of the song, 'Giddy Up' is full of passion and energy with frenetic melody and beat.The song also shows the group's amazingly passionate and perfect dance moves.The sporty varsity jackets and white denim pants also greatly harmonize with the funky pop music.Check out the amazing performance of THE BOYZ below!(Credit= SBS MTV The Show)(SBS Star)