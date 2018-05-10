SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] After School Ka Eun Stands in the Center for 'Produce 48'!
[SBS Star] After School Ka Eun Stands in the Center for 'Produce 48'!

작성 2018.05.10 17:27
Ka Eun from K-pop girl group After School is reportedly elected to stand in the center for Mnet's upcoming audition program 'Produce 48'.

As a representative of Korean trainees, Ka Eun is chosen to lead the group in the center.Produce 48Since the program 'Produce 48' is a collaborative project of Korea's audition program 'Produce 101' and the system of Japanese Idol AKB48, two different representative trainees from each group are chosen.

With Ka Eun, the artist Miyawaki Sakura from Japanese girl group AKB48 and HKT48 will lead the program as well.Produce 48For the first stage of the group's performance, the two artists will divide parts into two and stand in the center.

Ka Eun joined After School in 2012 after the group debuted in 2009.Produce 48She has been part of various activities and promotions for the group's songs such as 'Flashback', 'First Love', 'One Week', and many more.

With the news, the public is excited to see her on screen from the most competitive audition program in Korea.

Meanwhile, 'Produce 48' is confirmed to air its first episode on June 15 at 11PM KST.Produce 48Produce 48With singer/actor Lee Seung Gi as the main MC of the show, the public expects the greatest chemistry of 96 Korean and Japanese female trainees.

(Credit= 'pledisAS' Facebook, '39saku_chan' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, Mnet Produce 48)  

(SBS Star)    
