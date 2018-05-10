SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Cries During the Concert Worrying About His Fans
[SBS Star] GOT7 BAMBAM Cries During the Concert Worrying About His Fans

K-pop boy group GOT7's member BAMBAM was seen crying during the group's recent concert.

On May 6, GOT7 held its last concert in Seoul for its world tour 'EYES ON YOU'.

At the end of the concert, GOT7 members took turns to say a word each.GOT7When BAMBAM's turn came around, he said, "It doesn't feel like it's been that long since our debut, but it's been five years already. You always thank us, but it should really be us thanking you. We are able to continue doing music, and live in a good environment due to you."

He continued, "You have given so much to us. I don't know if we can give much back, but...", then he burst into tears.

When his fellow members saw BAMBAM crying, they gave him a hug. GOT7After a short pause, he said, "When our group was first formed, we didn't think that we didn't expect to be loved this much. That is why I really want you to put yourself before us. I feel bad thinking about you trying to add more online views for us without getting much sleep."GOT7BAMBAM added with a shaky voice, "We are now able to have and enjoy the things that we couldn't in the past. I truly wish you would enjoy the same sort of benefit as us. We will try to become a better version of ourselves for you. I won't make you regret that you have chosen us. I won't let you down. Thank you."GOT7Many fans were touched by BAMBAM's sincere words, especially because it was his first time crying in front of his fans since debut.

At the same time, they could not help themselves but to smile at how cute he was.

Following the concert in Seoul, GOT7 is scheduled to hold concerts in 17 cities around the world for its world tour 'EYES ON YOU'.

Watch the moment when BAMBAM starts crying during his speech below. 
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= '아가새' YouTube, 'dearmark904' 'floweryxxx' 'GOT7Official' Twitter, 'bambam1a' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
