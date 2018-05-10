SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Members of Super Junior Are Sexually Harassed by the Host of a Talk Show in Mexico?
작성 2018.05.10
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Members of Super Junior Are Sexually Harassed by the Host of a Talk Show in Mexico?
The host of a talk show in Mexico is criticized by the fans of K-pop boy group Super Junior with her spontaneous actions.

In the end of April 2018, Super Junior visited Mexico for its concert 'SUPER SHOW 7'.

At that time, Super Junior absolutely triggered the start of the Korean Wave in Mexico with its catchy, trendy songs and astonishing performances.Super JuniorBut when the group joined the talk show as a special guest, the host of the program treated the members with excessive expression of love and welcoming gestures.

Super Junior was in the popular talk show 'Monste & Joe', but the one of the program's hosts closely attached to the member LeeTeuk and aggressively kissed on his cheek.Super JuniorFrom the episode, LeeTeuk tried to avoid her impromptu action, but he couldn't prevent her from forcibly kissing on his cheek.

The behavior of the host was more controversial when she kissed the member SiWon.Super JuniorAlthough SiWon seemed to be very embarrassed by her spontaneous action, he just awkwardly laughed.

The viewers of the episode responded, saying, "That's sexual harassment.", "Her action is way too much.", "She should apologize.", and many more.

(Credit= Unicable 'Monste & Joe', SM Entertainment)

(SBS Star)    
