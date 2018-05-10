[SBS Star] The Name of Red Velvet IRENE Suggests She Is Surely the One for World Peace!

IRENE from K-pop girl group Red Velvet explaining the meaning of her name regains attention from the public.In recent days, a post from an online community put a spotlight on the episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros' with IRENE.From the post, the screenshots of the program had IRENE giving an explanation about the meaning of her name.When IRENE was asked by one of the hosts, "Why did you decide to use the name 'IRENE'?", she slightly smiled.IRENE responded, "Because I'm here for world peace. I'm the goddess of peace, IRENE!".IRENE explained that her name is from the name of the Greek goddess of peace and the season of spring Eirene.The screenshots of IRENE explaining the meaning of her name resurface online since Red Velvet has performed in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 1.The performance of various K-pop artists with South Korean art troupe definitely signaled the peaceful relationship between two Koreas.After few weeks since the performance held in place, the historic meeting of North Korea's current leader Kim Jong-un and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea was aired in real time from the 2018 Inter-Korean Summit on April 27.With the joyful news, IRENE telling the meaning of her name absolutely catches the eyes of the public.People responded to the post, saying, "Did she know about the upcoming events?", "She follows her name", "It's so interesting.", and many more.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros, SBS Han Bam)(SBS Star)