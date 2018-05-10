SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] The Name of Red Velvet IRENE Suggests She Is Surely the One for World Peace!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] The Name of Red Velvet IRENE Suggests She Is Surely the One for World Peace!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.10 16:05 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] The Name of Red Velvet IRENE Suggests She Is Surely the One for World Peace!
IRENE from K-pop girl group Red Velvet explaining the meaning of her name regains attention from the public.

In recent days, a post from an online community put a spotlight on the episode of JTBC's variety show 'Knowing Bros' with IRENE.

From the post, the screenshots of the program had IRENE giving an explanation about the meaning of her name.

When IRENE was asked by one of the hosts, "Why did you decide to use the name 'IRENE'?", she slightly smiled.Red Velvet IRENEIRENE responded, "Because I'm here for world peace. I'm the goddess of peace, IRENE!".Red Velvet IRENEIRENE explained that her name is from the name of the Greek goddess of peace and the season of spring Eirene.

The screenshots of IRENE explaining the meaning of her name resurface online since Red Velvet has performed in Pyongyang, North Korea on April 1.

▶ [SBS Star] VIDEO: K-pop Stars Perform in Pyongyang, North Korea

▶ [SBS Star] Red Velvet Shares Its Special Encounter with Kim Jong-un
Red Velvet IRENEThe performance of various K-pop artists with South Korean art troupe definitely signaled the peaceful relationship between two Koreas.Red Velvet IRENERed Velvet IRENEAfter few weeks since the performance held in place, the historic meeting of North Korea's current leader Kim Jong-un and President Moon Jae-in of South Korea was aired in real time from the 2018 Inter-Korean Summit on April 27.

▶ [SBS Star] Korean Celebrities Commemorate the 2018 Inter-Korean Summit

With the joyful news, IRENE telling the meaning of her name absolutely catches the eyes of the public.

People responded to the post, saying, "Did she know about the upcoming events?", "She follows her name", "It's so interesting.", and many more.

(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros, SBS Han Bam)

(SBS Star)  
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호