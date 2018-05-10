[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Proves Good Genes Run in Her Family

Korean actress Han Ji Min has proven that good genes run in her family.On May 8, Han Ji Min posted an old family picture to celebrate Parents' Day on her social media account.In the picture, Han Ji Min and her older sister sit on a couch with their parents, and the entire members of the family have noticeably large eyes, and sharp noses.The possibility of anyone denying their outstanding beauty seems to be extremely low.Upon seeing this picture, a lot of fans have made similar comments, which include, "Wow, how is it possible that they are all so good-looking?", "Okay, I now know the reason why she is gorgeous.", "I was aware that her sister was pretty, but her parents are both super good-looking.", and so on.Previously, Han Ji Min also shared some pictures from her past on her social media account.At that time, a number of fans have commented on her unchanged beauty as well as how the actress look much like her mother.Recently, Han Ji Min confirmed to star in tvN's new drama 'The Wife Who I Know' (literal translation) alongside actor Ji Sung.'The Wife Who I Know' is scheduled to air its episodes in the second half of 2018.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'roma.emo' Instagram, SBS funE)(SBS Star)