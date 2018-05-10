SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Proves Good Genes Run in Her Family
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Proves Good Genes Run in Her Family

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.10 15:01 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Han Ji Min Proves Good Genes Run in Her Family
Korean actress Han Ji Min has proven that good genes run in her family.

On May 8, Han Ji Min posted an old family picture to celebrate Parents' Day on her social media account.

In the picture, Han Ji Min and her older sister sit on a couch with their parents, and the entire members of the family have noticeably large eyes, and sharp noses.

The possibility of anyone denying their outstanding beauty seems to be extremely low.Han Ji MinUpon seeing this picture, a lot of fans have made similar comments, which include, "Wow, how is it possible that they are all so good-looking?", "Okay, I now know the reason why she is gorgeous.", "I was aware that her sister was pretty, but her parents are both super good-looking.", and so on.Han Ji MinPreviously, Han Ji Min also shared some pictures from her past on her social media account.

At that time, a number of fans have commented on her unchanged beauty as well as how the actress look much like her mother.Han Ji MinRecently, Han Ji Min confirmed to star in tvN's new drama 'The Wife Who I Know' (literal translation) alongside actor Ji Sung.

'The Wife Who I Know' is scheduled to air its episodes in the second half of 2018.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'roma.emo' Instagram, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)     
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호