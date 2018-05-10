SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Various K-pop Artists Get Ready for the '2018 Dream Concert'
[SBS Star] Various K-pop Artists Get Ready for the '2018 Dream Concert'

Various K-pop artists joined to film special videos for the upcoming '2018 Dream Concert'.

On May 8, the official social media account of the 'Dream Concert' released various photos of K-pop artists from different groups filming special videos.

From the released photos, ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo, NCT's JENO, GFRIEND's EUNHA, and Lovelyz' Kei are in the frame.Dream ConcertDream ConcertDream ConcertDream ConcertEach of them is dressed in different looks for his/her roles. With the role of a student, a busker longing to become a singer, and a part-timer at a cafe, the artists are into the scenes and brightly acting out his/her character.

The released photos of the artists further evoke curiosity about the upcoming event.

The series of the 'Dream Concert' have featured various renowned K-pop artists and memorable performances since 1995.

The event welcomes the 24th anniversary of its launch this year, the public is excited to see the best performance of various artists.

The upcoming concert is held on May 12 at 7PM KST in Seoul, and several K-pop artists such as SHINee's TAEMIN, Red Velvet, SEVENTEEN, NCT, and many more join the concert.

Cha Eun-woo especially catches the eyes of the public with his role as one of the hosts and artists for event.Dream ConcertWith his experience as the host from MBC's music program 'Show! Music Core' since 2016, Cha Eun-woo is expected to professionally lead the commemorative event with other two hosts, actor Yoon Si Yoon and actress SEORINA.

▶ [SBS Star] Cha Eun-woo Leads the '2018 Dream Concert' with Yoon Si Yoon and SEORINA

(Credit= '1995dreamconcert' Facebook, SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호