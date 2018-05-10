[SBS Star] SEUNGRI Reveals How Straightforward He Gets When It Comes to Dating

K-pop boy group BIGBANG's member SEUNGRI revealed how he approaches to a person who he is interested.On May 9 episode of SBS' variety show 'Romance Package', SEUNGRI appeared as a special guest.'Romance Package' is a show that offers a four-day package at a hotel, where 10 male and female guests go on different dates.During the shooting of the show, SEUNGRI talked about his way of approaching to a person he likes.He said, "I generally clearly express my feeling towards the person. If I like someone, I just tell her that."When asked what SEUNGRI thought 'romance' meant, he answered, "I think you learn more about dating and romance after you continuously experience them. In that sense, I think the word 'youth' describes 'romance' well. When you are young, you are not afraid of trying out something new."Meanwhile, SEUNGRI recently revealed that he will be returning with new songs soon.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Romance Package)(SBS Star)