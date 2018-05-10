[SBS Star] BTS Fires Comeback with 'BTS COMEBACK SHOW'

K-pop boy group BTS kicks off its upcoming album promotions with the special program 'BTS COMEBACK SHOW'.On May 10, it is reported that BTS joins to pre-film Mnet's 'BTS COMEBACK SHOW' with its 750 fans on May 12 in Seoul.'BTS COMEBACK SHOW' is a 90-minute program filled with BTS' distinctive contents. The program is scheduled to be aired on May 24 KST.With the release of special videos related to the group's upcoming album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', the show will also feature the group's performance for the title and side tracks.In recent days, BTS has released various teaser photos of its upcoming album, and the public fervently responded to the unveiled photos with different concepts.The public also welcomed the group's participation in the special show, saying, "It's good to see them back in Korea!", "Finally, BTS fires its comeback.", "Can't wait for the new album!", and many more.Meanwhile, BTS releases its third full album on May 18. The group also plans to unveil the the title track for the first time at the '2018 Billboard Music Awards' on May 20 local time.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)(SBS Star)