SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] BTS Fires Comeback with 'BTS COMEBACK SHOW'
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] BTS Fires Comeback with 'BTS COMEBACK SHOW'

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.10 14:02 수정 2018.05.10 14:04 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] BTS Fires Comeback with BTS COMEBACK SHOW
K-pop boy group BTS kicks off its upcoming album promotions with the special program 'BTS COMEBACK SHOW'.

On May 10, it is reported that BTS joins to pre-film Mnet's 'BTS COMEBACK SHOW' with its 750 fans on May 12 in Seoul.BTS'BTS COMEBACK SHOW' is a 90-minute program filled with BTS' distinctive contents. The program is scheduled to be aired on May 24 KST.

With the release of special videos related to the group's upcoming album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear', the show will also feature the group's performance for the title and side tracks.

In recent days, BTS has released various teaser photos of its upcoming album, and the public fervently responded to the unveiled photos with different concepts.

▶ [SBS Star] BTS Releases Teaser Photos for Its Upcoming Album
BTSThe public also welcomed the group's participation in the special show, saying, "It's good to see them back in Korea!", "Finally, BTS fires its comeback.", "Can't wait for the new album!", and many more.

Meanwhile, BTS releases its third full album on May 18. The group also plans to unveil the the title track for the first time at the '2018 Billboard Music Awards' on May 20 local time.BTS(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter, 'bangtan.official' Facebook)

(SBS Star)   
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호