[SBS Star] Actor Han Ju Wan Receives Sentence for Illicit Drug Use
[SBS Star] Actor Han Ju Wan Receives Sentence for Illicit Drug Use

작성 2018.05.10
Actor Han Ju Wan has been given a sentence for purchasing marijuana.

On May 10, it was reported that Han Ju Wan received a sentence of 8-month prison with two years in probation.

The court has also ordered 40 hours of drug rehabilitation as well as a fee of 3.2 million won (approximately 2,975 dollars).
Han Ju WanHan Ju Wan's management agency Starhaus Entertainment stated, "After receiving the sentence in April, he has been following legal proceedings."

The agency added, "He is currently in the state of self-reflection, so please refrain from publishing speculative reports (regarding this issue)."
Han Ju WanAccording to the media reports, Han Ju Wan purchased 10 grams of marijuana from a drug dealer that he contacted through mobile application.

Debuted in 2009, Han Ju Wan starred in many dramas including 'School 2017' (2017), 'Meloholic' (2017) and more.

(Credit= SBS funE, Starhaus Entertainment)

(SBS Star) 
