[SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul Becomes a Part-timer at His Father's Restaurant?

작성 2018.05.10
The photo that shows actor Kang Ha Neul working at his father's restaurant gains attention from the public.

On May 10, Kang Ha Neul uploaded a photo on his social media account with a long message.

He wrote, "It's been a while, but I'm really glad to say hi to you. I've heard that people become more mature when they go to the army, but I feel like I'm not doing great for my parents."Kang Ha NeulHe continued, "I've called my parents more often before I joined the army. That's why I prepared a special present for my parents."

Kang Ha Neul highlighted, "For the Parents' Day, I worked at my father's restaurant and tried to support him as much as I could. I got days off from the army, so it was a great timing."Kang Ha NeulHe noted, "I'm writing this message just to let you know that I'm temporarily out from the army. It's also a response to your request that I should be a part-timer once more."

Kang Ha Neul ended his comment, saying, "My dad's restaurant is not somewhere really big that can accept many customers. But I tried my best to brightly smile and greet the customers."

With this long message, Kang Ha Neul uploaded a photo of himself getting orders from his customers.Kang Ha NeulAlthough he is wearing a hat and brown apron, his sharp jaw and cool features cannot be hidden.

The public responded to the post, saying, "What a great son.", "That's the biggest present for your parents.", "Have a great time before you go back to the army.", and many more.Kang Ha NeulKang Ha Neul joined the National Army of Capital Defense Command in 2017. He is expected to be discharged from the duty by June 2019.

(Credit= Online Community, 'galpos3' '890326cm' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
