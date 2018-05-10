SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Writes a Letter to Fans After Wrapping Up 'Pretty Noona'
[SBS Star] Jung Hae In Writes a Letter to Fans After Wrapping Up 'Pretty Noona'

Korean actor Jung Hae In wrote a message to his fans after shooting the very last scene of his recent drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'.

On May 9, Jung Hae In thanked his fans by posting a message on the official website for fans. 

The actor said, "I just came home after filming the last scene of 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food'. I still can't believe that it is over. This drama honestly will stay in my heart forever. I usually feel a sense of relief after finishing a project, but it feels very different this time. Do make sure to watch the drama until the last episode!".Pretty Noona Who Buys Me FoodHe added, "I also really wanted to thank you guys for making it possible for me to receive such an amazing award. Thank you for your love and support. As I said before, I will take slow steps on this path that is gratefully given to me. Thank you, and I love you."Pretty Noona Who Buys Me FoodPreviously on May 3, Jung Hae In was awarded the popularity award at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' along with actress/singer Suzy, which the winners were determined entirely by the number of votes made online.

▶ [SBS Star] Jung Hae In & Suzy Receive the Popularity Award at 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards'

Meanwhile, the popular drama 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' starring Jung Hae In and Son Ye-jin is scheduled to come to an end on May 19.Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food(Lee Narin, Credit= 'holyhaein' Instagram, 'Pretty Noona Who Buys Me Food' Official Website) 

(SBS Star) 
