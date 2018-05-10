[SBS Star] VIDEO: 'School of 樂' Is Back with the Special Guest GFRIEND

The reality show that featured the students' dream day with uprising K-pop groups is back with K-pop girl group GFRIEND.'School of 樂' was Mnet's reality program aired from 2006 to 2013. The show featured various renowned K-pop artists visiting schools in Korea and holding special pranks to surprise students.The artists often performed their latest track from the show and shared time with the students.Although the program has not been on screen for years, the show fired its comeback.On May 9 episode of Mnet's 'School of 樂', the uprising K-pop girl group GFRIEND was invited to the show as a special guest.The group visited a school in Gyeonggi-do and secretly held an event of reading a passage from a mock exam.With the comment in the end, saying, "Every student who has completed writing answers for the exam, please submit your answers to GFRIEND.", the group unveiled its visit to the school.The students, realized that GFRIEND was at their school, hurriedly ran to the gym and fervently welcomed the group.From the episode, GFRIEND passionately performed its latest track 'Time for the moon night', and the school was soon turned into the world only for GFRIEND and the students.(Credit= 'M2' YouTube)(SBS Star)