[SBS Star] It's Time for TVXQ! to be the Real Chef & Kindergarten Teacher

The members of K-pop boy group TVXQ! finally turned into a chef and kindergarten teacher from its online show.On May 9 episode of TVXQ!'s online reality show 'The 72 Hours of TVXQ!', the members' first day of work was unveiled.MAX Changmin, who applied for a position at a restaurant joined to be an assistant cook.He, for instance, busily prepared kitchen essentials and ingredients for the mission given by his chef.MAX Changmin perfectly cooked a salmon steak, pasta, and garnish. Moreover, he confidently arranged and styled the dishes.The other member of the group U-KNOW Yunho was the sweetest teacher for his students.Calling himself to be the 'Vitamin Yunho', U-KNOW Yunho relentlessly hugged his students and spent time to play with them.He opened an amusement park called 'Yunho World' in his classroom and responded to every request by his students.(Credit= V LIVE 'my SMTelevision')(SBS Star)