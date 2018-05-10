SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Announces Yulhee's Pregnancy
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Minhwan Announces Yulhee's Pregnancy

K-pop boy group FTISLAND's member Minhwan and girl group LABOUM's former member Yulhee will become parents soon.

On May 9, Minhwan wrote a long message on the official website for his fans.

Minhwan started off by saying, "I'm sure many of you were a little shocked to hear the news about my relationship last year, then a sudden marriage announcement in the beginning of this year. I've decided to write to you again to share my sincere feeling."Minhwan and YulheeThen, he said, "I apologize for taking so long to tell you this. So... I'll be a dad soon. I'm still young, and I don't feel ready to be a dad, but I'm going to try my best to become a good dad to my child. I wanted to deliver this delightful news to you before anyone else. The baby's nickname is 'Jjang-ee'. I would love to show you the baby once he/she is born."

He continued, "We are planning to have a wedding on October 19, when my wife fully recovers after giving birth. Please keep supporting me. Thank you so much."Minhwan and YulheeMinhwan and YulheeMinhwan and Yulhee confirmed their relationship in September 2017, and Yulhee departed from her group LABOUM shortly after.

Back in January, Minhwan announced that they were getting married, making them the youngest K-pop idol couple to get married.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'officialLABOUM' 'FTISLAND' Facebook, 'minhwan12' Instagram)

(SBS Star)   
