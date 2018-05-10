SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Lee Seo Jin Show Age Is Not a Barrier to Friendship
[SBS Star] Lee Seung Gi & Lee Seo Jin Show Age Is Not a Barrier to Friendship

The photo that shows singer/actor Lee Seung Gi and actor Lee Seo Jin's friendship gains attention from the public.Lee Seung Gi Lee Seo JinOn May 10, a close friend of the two released a photo on her social media account.

From the unveiled photo, Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo Jin were spotted at a restaurant while they were having a supper.Lee Seung Gi Lee Seo JinAlthough Lee Seung Gi is wearing a plain shirt and Lee Seo Jin is in a white, casual sweater, the gorgeous appearance of the two is still highlighted.

The two's remarkable friendship that has been built over years completely gets rid of a 16-year-age gap between Lee Seung Gi and Lee Seo Jin, born in 1987 and 1971. 

Meanwhile, Lee Seung Gi visited Taiwan to meet his fans from the fan meeting event '2018 Lee Seung Gi FM in Taiwan' held on April 22.Lee Seung Gi Lee Seo JinLee Seung Gi Lee Seo JinHe has been holding various activities as an entertainer as well. His participation in the SBS' variety show 'Master in the House' gets incessant attention from the public.

(Credit= 'hino2033' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram, HOOK Entertainment)

(SBS Star)      
