[SBS Star] VIDEO: Why Is Stray Kids Looking in the 'Mirror'?
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Why Is Stray Kids Looking in the 'Mirror'?

작성 2018.05.09 18:25
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Why Is Stray Kids Looking in the Mirror?
K-pop boy group Stray Kids is back with another unique track 'Mirror' after its debut song 'District 9'.

On May 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', Stray Kids showed off its passion through its powerful performance.

'Mirror' is one of the tracks from the group's first mini album 'I am NOT', which was released on March 26.

The song was co-composed by the three members of Stray Kids―BANG CHAN, CHANGBIN, and HAN, the trio also known as 3RACHA with a Swedish songwriter Fredrik Odesjo, while the lyrics were entirely written by 3RACHA.Stray KidsIn the lyrics, the members of Stray Kids keep asking themselves questions to find who they really are and where they are heading.

On this day, the group successfully expressed the emotions of an individual feeling lost by showing detailed gestures and facial expressions.

Watch Stray Kids' skillful performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo) 

(SBS Star) 
