[SBS Star] VIDEO: Guess Who (G)I-DLE Is!

K-pop rookie girl group (G)I-DLE had a debut stage at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On May 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', (G)I-DLE dropped its title track 'LATATA' from the album 'I am' released on May 2.The Moombahton/trap genre 'LATATA' is based on a catchy tone with passionate beat.Just like the title of the song, 'LATATA' soon makes people dance along the music.The memorable hook with the phrase 'LATATA' also stays in one's head forever.The frenetic and groovy dance moves with the members' firm facial expressions also garner attention from the public.Although it was the debut stage of the group, the members professionally accentuated their charms with the song.Check out this uprising K-pop girl group's performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)