[SBS Star] Jung Ryeo Won Says She Simply Does Not Get Fat?
[SBS Star] Jung Ryeo Won Says She Simply Does Not Get Fat?

작성 2018.05.09
Korean actress Jung Ryeo Won revealed how it is not easy for her to gain weight.

On May 7, the main cast of SBS' new drama 'Wok of Love'―Jang Hyuk, Jung Ryeo Won, and JUNHO from boy group 2PM joined the talk.Jung Ryeo WonDuring the talk, one of the listeners asked Jung Ryeo Won if she had ever been fat in her life.

Jung Ryeo Won responded, "I eat all three meals a day, but I'm not interested in having a snack."Jung Ryeo WonShe continued, "When I was a singer, I used to eat more in order to gain weight. But I lost weight again once I went back to having the usual size of my meal."

Then, the actress laughed and said, "Gosh, everyone's going to hate me now."Jung Ryeo WonAfterwards, Jung Ryeo Won was asked if she exercised at all.

She answered, "I do some workout along with Pilates. I don't exercise to lose weight, but I do it because it makes me feel good."

Meanwhile, 'Wok of Love' was unveiled on May 7, and it will air its episodes every Monday and Tuesday at 10PM KST.Jung Ryeo Won(Lee Narin, Credit= '1077power' Instagram, 'Wok of Love' Official Website, Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
