[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Reunites with Jo Seungwoo at Awards Ceremony
[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Reunites with Jo Seungwoo at Awards Ceremony

작성 2018.05.09 17:46 조회수
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Son Ye-jin Reunites with Jo Seungwoo at Awards Ceremony
Actress Son Ye-jin and actor Jo Seungwoo reunited at an award ceremony after they were in the film 'The Classic' (2003).

On May 3, 'The 54th Baeksang Arts Awards' was held in Seoul, and various celebrities joined the event.

When the event was aired in real time, the two were framed together.Son Ye-jin, Jo SeungwooAlthough they were sitting in different seats with different groups of people, people soon recognized how they could have the great chemistry from the frame.

Son Ye-jin and Jo Seungwoo have been in the memorable romance film 'The Classic' (2003).Son Ye-jin, Jo SeungwooFrom the movie, Son Ye-jin and Jo Seungwoo drew a tragic story of lovers in different time periods.Son Ye-jin, Jo SeungwooWhen they were filming the movie, Son Ye-jin was 22, and Jo Seungwoo was 24 in Korean age.Son Ye-jin, Jo SeungwooDespite the fact that they were newly-debuted young stars, the two cast showed the greatest chemistry as a couple and received incessant love from the public.

Although it has been 15 years since the movie was out, the two stars were brightly shining just like back in the days they were in the film.Son Ye-jin, Jo Seungwoo(Credit= EGG FILMS, JTBC)

(SBS Star)  
