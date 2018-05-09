SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Lee Sang-yeob Picks Lee Kwang Soo as His Role Model
[SBS Star] Lee Sang-yeob Picks Lee Kwang Soo as His Role Model

작성 2018.05.09
Actor Lee Sang-yeob picked his fellow 'Running Man' member/actor Lee Kwang Soo as his role model.

On May 8, Lee Sang-yeob made a guest appearance at MBC FM4U's 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM'.
Lee Sang-yeob, Ji Suk-jinWhen the show's host Ji Suk-jin asked Lee Sang-yeob about who his role model is, Lee Sang-yeob mentioned an unexpected name.

He said, "I'd have to say that my role model is Lee Kwang Soo. While watching his recent drama 'Live', I was moved a lot."

He continued, "On top of that, there is no other genius like him when it comes to variety shows."
Running ManJi Suk-jin nodded, "He is truly a genius of variety shows. I think he's possessed by a 'variety god'."

He also commented, "The 'variety god' is with you these days. Lee Sang-yeob is a rising variety star."
Running ManLee Sang-yeob, Ji Suk-jin and Lee Kwang Soo are currently co-starring in 'Running Man'.

(Credit= 'sangyeob' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, MBC 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM')

(SBS Star) 
