[SBS Star] Lee Sang-yeob Picks Lee Kwang Soo as His Role Model

Actor Lee Sang-yeob picked his fellow 'Running Man' member/actor Lee Kwang Soo as his role model.On May 8, Lee Sang-yeob made a guest appearance at MBC FM4U's 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM'.When the show's host Ji Suk-jin asked Lee Sang-yeob about who his role model is, Lee Sang-yeob mentioned an unexpected name.He said, "I'd have to say that my role model is Lee Kwang Soo. While watching his recent drama 'Live', I was moved a lot."He continued, "On top of that, there is no other genius like him when it comes to variety shows."Ji Suk-jin nodded, "He is truly a genius of variety shows. I think he's possessed by a 'variety god'."He also commented, "The 'variety god' is with you these days. Lee Sang-yeob is a rising variety star."Lee Sang-yeob, Ji Suk-jin and Lee Kwang Soo are currently co-starring in 'Running Man'.(Credit= 'sangyeob' 'sbs_runningman_sbs' Instagram, MBC 'The Date with Ji Suk-jin at 2PM')(SBS Star)