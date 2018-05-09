[SBS Star] HA:TFELT Talks About Wonder Girls' Ongoing Friendship

K-pop artist HA:TFELT(Ye Eun), a former member of girl group Wonder Girls, shared what she usually does with other former members of Wonder Girls when they hang out.On May 8 episode of MBC every1's variety show 'Video Star', HA:TFELT joined as a guest.On this day, the singer mentioned how she still regularly meets other former members of Wonder Girls.HA:TFELT said, "We are all very busy, so we can't meet up that often. We see each other at least once in a couple of months though."She continued, "I generally go out for a meal with So Hee, as we like similar kind of food. SUNMI likes getting her fortune read, so we do things like that."She added, "Seonye lives abroad, so I frequently talk to her via video call. HyunA likes to shop, so we go shopping together. I recently bought some stuff for my new place with her."Then, HA:TFELT said with a disappointment in her eyes, "But I'm the only one who likes drinking among them."Right after HA:TFELT said this, Girls' Generation's member Sunny commented, "That's different from our group. Girls' Generation likes to drink."When asked which member of Girls' Generation can drink the most, she revealed that it is her, which made everyone laugh.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'hyuna.unitedcube' Facebook, 'act-seoul' Official Website, MBC every1 Video Star, JYP Entertainment)(SBS Star)