[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Is Ready to Have Bubble Tea with His Fans!
[SBS Star] Park Seo Jun Is Ready to Have Bubble Tea with His Fans!

Actor Park Seo Jun joined an autograph signing event of a global tea brand today.

On May 9, Park Seo Jun showed up to the special autograph signing event at IFC Mall, Seoul.Park Seo JunWith neat, clean, white suits, Park Seo Jun brightly smiled towards the cameras and took various postures.Park Seo JunSince the event was for the tea brand, he held a cup of bubble tea(boba) and posed in front of people.

The theme of the event was called 'A Delicious Time with Park Seo Jun and Special Sweet Tea', and Park Seo Jun celebrated the brand's launch of various new fruity mango beverages that perfectly fit the weather of summer.Park Seo JunPark Seo Jun's tryout to make the new beverages especially catches the eyes of the public.Park Seo Jun(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE)

(SBS Star)  
