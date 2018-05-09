[SBS Star] 'Wok of Love' Burns Your Heart

SBS' latest drama 'Wok of Love' fired its start and drew a story of the characters with various conflicts.On May 8 episode of SBS' 'Wok of Love', the chef Seo Poong, played by JUNHO of K-pop boy group 2PM, realized that his wife had an affair with his boss at Hotel Giant.Although Seo Poong tried to convince his wife that he would not care about his wife's affair, she ran away from Seo Poong, and he got into a deep despair.Moreover, Seo Poong's boss unjustly blamed Seo Poong to kick him out from the kitchen, and his renown as a chef submerged.With deep resentment and despair, Seo Poong went to see Doo Chil-seong (played by actor Jang Hyuk), the owner of the failing Chinese restaurant 'Hungry Wok', after they got into a conflict on street.Seo Poong suggested he could instruct the crews of Doo Chil-seong to cook the authentic Chinese food, and Doo Chil-seong accepted Seo Poong's plans.In this tough situation, Seo Poong re-encountered the female protagonist Dan Sae-woo (played by actor Jeong Ryeo Won) at night. Dan Sae-woo was in chaos as well.Her father, for instance, was put under arrest at her wedding ceremony, and her mother lost conscious from the event. Her fiance also did not show up to the wedding.On top of anything, Dan Sae-woo was told by her doctor that she had symptoms of the end stage cancer and would face death soon.By sharing fortune cookies, Seo Poong and Dan Sae-woo delivered their desperate circumstances to the audience.With dramatic plot and dynamic elements, 'Wok of Love' fired a tragic beginning of the characters.The audience is excited to see how each character resolves his/her conflicts, and the drama incessantly gains attention from people.(Credit= SBS Wok of Love)(SBS Star)