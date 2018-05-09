SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeon's Fun Sister Time!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeon's Fun Sister Time!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.09 14:29 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeons Fun Sister Time!
K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON and her older sister actress Gong Seung-yeon were seen building a pleasant memory together.

On May 9, Gong Seung-yeon posted a lot of different pictures of her spending time with JEONGYEON.JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonJEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonIn the pictures, the sisters make funny facial expressions and hug their dogs, wearing pajamas. 

They look comfortable in their house, and seem to be enjoying their time.JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonJEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonWhen they are not right next to each other, it is not too easy to tell that they are sisters, but their resemblance is quite apparent in these pictures. JEONGYEON and Gong Seung-yeonMeanwhile, JEONGYEON's group TWICE will kick off its promotion in Japan after releasing its third Japanese single 'Wake Me Up' on May 16, and Gong Seung-yeon is expected to appear on KBS2's drama 'Are You Human Too?' that is scheduled to air in June.

(Lee Narin, Credit= '0seungyeon' Instagram)
 
(SBS Star)      
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호