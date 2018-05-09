[SBS Star] JEONGYEON & Gong Seung-yeon's Fun Sister Time!

K-pop girl group TWICE's member JEONGYEON and her older sister actress Gong Seung-yeon were seen building a pleasant memory together.On May 9, Gong Seung-yeon posted a lot of different pictures of her spending time with JEONGYEON.In the pictures, the sisters make funny facial expressions and hug their dogs, wearing pajamas.They look comfortable in their house, and seem to be enjoying their time.When they are not right next to each other, it is not too easy to tell that they are sisters, but their resemblance is quite apparent in these pictures.Meanwhile, JEONGYEON's group TWICE will kick off its promotion in Japan after releasing its third Japanese single 'Wake Me Up' on May 16, and Gong Seung-yeon is expected to appear on KBS2's drama 'Are You Human Too?' that is scheduled to air in June.(Lee Narin, Credit= '0seungyeon' Instagram)(SBS Star)