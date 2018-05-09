[SBS Star] Who are the Top Singers with Great Acting Skills?

People pick Im Siwan and IU as the best male and female K-pop singers in acting.On May 8, an online research company PMI announced its survey results, asking Koreans to pick male and female singers who they think can act as well.More than 2,400 respondents ranging from the age of 20 to 50 participated in the survey.For the male category, ZE:A's Im Siwan topped the list.Im Siwan has received incessant popularity as an actor through hit dramas including 'Misaeng' (2014) and 'The King in Love' (2017).Following Im Siwan, Lee Seung Gi and Seo In Guk ranked at 2 and 3, respectively.As for the female category, IU topped the list. She showcased her potential as an actress with 'Dream High' (2011), 'Scarlet Heart: Ryeo' (2016).IU is currently starring in tvN's drama 'My Mister' as well.Apink's Eunji was in the second place with 'Reply 1997' (2012), while Girls' Day's Hyeri ranked as third with her drama 'Reply 1988' (2015).(Credit= SBS funE)(SBS Star)