SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Sends You Love!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Sends You Love!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.09 11:30 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Sends You Love!
Korean actor Gong Yoo's recent pictures are making many people wonder how far his charms can stretch.

On May 9, Gong Yoo's management agency Management Soop released several photos of Gong Yoo filming a new commercial.

Gong Yoo has been chosen as the model representing all across Asia for a Taiwanese electronics company two years in a row.Gong YooIn the pictures, the actor makes various poses with the company's mobile phone in his hand.

In two of the pictures, Gong Yoo waves his hand and sends a heart with his fingers, looking like he is video calling someone.Gong YooGong YooStyled with two different outfits and hairstyles, Gong Yoo managed to show off his cute charms as well as sexiness.

A representative from the brand commented, "Gong Yoo is very popular all around Asia. His good image definitely has positively influenced our brand."Gong YooMeanwhile, Gong Yoo is in the process of reviewing his next project after his hit drama 'Goblin' in the end of 2016.

(Lee Narin, Credit= 'management_soop' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호