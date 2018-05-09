[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Sends You Love!

Korean actor Gong Yoo's recent pictures are making many people wonder how far his charms can stretch.On May 9, Gong Yoo's management agency Management Soop released several photos of Gong Yoo filming a new commercial.Gong Yoo has been chosen as the model representing all across Asia for a Taiwanese electronics company two years in a row.In the pictures, the actor makes various poses with the company's mobile phone in his hand.In two of the pictures, Gong Yoo waves his hand and sends a heart with his fingers, looking like he is video calling someone.Styled with two different outfits and hairstyles, Gong Yoo managed to show off his cute charms as well as sexiness.A representative from the brand commented, "Gong Yoo is very popular all around Asia. His good image definitely has positively influenced our brand."Meanwhile, Gong Yoo is in the process of reviewing his next project after his hit drama 'Goblin' in the end of 2016.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'management_soop' Instagram)(SBS Star)