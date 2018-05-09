[SBS Star] Yoona Spotted in New York to Join a Brand's Fashion Show!

Yoona from K-pop girl group Girls' Generation was spotted at an airport in New York for a brand's fashion show.On May 2, Yoona left Korea to join a brand's fashion show held in New York, and a post from an online community unveiled photos of her when she just arrived in New York.From the released photos, Yoona is brightly smiling and talking to her fans.Although she just arrived at the airport and must be tired from long flight, Yoona took time to see her fans.Yoona received flowers and several gifts from her fans, and she responded to the unexpected gifts with smiles.Even when she was about to leave the airport, Yoona did not forget to give her fans an autograph.The public responded to Yoona's thoughtful and warmhearted response, "She's so nice!", "She must be really tired from flight.", "She's an angel.", and many more.(Credit= Online Community)(SBS Star)