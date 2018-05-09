[SBS Star] Kim Jong-kook Spends an Unforgettable Evening on Parents' Day

Korean singer Kim Jong-kook has spent a great time with his family on Parents' Day.On May 8, Kim Jong-kook shared a picture of him with his family at a restaurant on his social media account.In the picture, Kim Jong-kook's parents are seen as well as all members of his older brother's family.Along with the picture, the singer wrote, "Happy Parents' Day! I would like to thank my parents for everything they have done for me. You know, my parents are famous now."Kim Jong-kook's mother has been in the center of attention since she started appearing on SBS' popular variety show 'My Little Old Boy' in February as a regular guest.Even though the singer's father never appeared on the show, a lot of people are familiar with him, as he had been mentioned several times.Actually, this is not the first time Kim Jong-kook has shown his strong relationship with his family.In fact, Kim Jong-kook frequently uploads pictures of him hanging out with his family on his social media account.Their close relationship is putting a smile on many people's faces.(Lee Narin, Credit= 'kjk76' Instagram)(SBS Star)