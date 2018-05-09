[SBS Star] BTS Releases Teaser Photos for Its Upcoming Album

K-pop boy group BTS fires its comeback by releasing various teaser photos of an upcoming album.On May 9, the official social media account of the group released various photos of the members for the upcoming album 'LOVE YOURSELF 轉 Tear'.For the new album, the members of BTS took various postures with different styles of outfits and concepts.The concepts of 'R' and 'O' accentuated two completely different sides of the members.For the 'R' version, the members are in denim looks and expose their casual, natural, and free aspects.For the 'O' version, the photos are based in black background and expose chic, cool sides of the members.The photo of the member V especially catches the eyes of the public with his mysterious facial expressions and outfits with leopard patterns.BTS releases the new album on May 18, and the group fires its official comeback to the music industry at the commemorative ceremony '2018 Billboard Music Awards' on May 20 local time.(Credit= 'BTS_twt' Twitter)(SBS Star)