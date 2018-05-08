SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] VIDEO: It Is Time for PENTAGON to 'Shine'!
[SBS Star] VIDEO: It Is Time for PENTAGON to 'Shine'!

Everybody is loving K-pop boy group PENTAGON's addictive new track 'Shine'!

On May 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', PENTAGON showed off the group's bright energy with 'Shine'.

'Shine' is the title track of its sixth mini album 'Positive' released on April 2.

The song was written and composed by the group's members, including HUI, E'DAWN, YUTO, and WOOSEOK.PENTAGONUnlike PENTAGON's aggressive and heavy style of debut song 'Gorilla', 'Shine' has a simpler melody and lighter sound.

Its playful lyrics and interesting dance moves add great fun to the song and performance as well.

Once you watch PENTAGON's performance, you will immediately understand why 'Shine' has recently entered domestic music chart for the first time since the group's debut.

Check out PENTAGON's fun performance below!
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star)  
