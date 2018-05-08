SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS NEWS

대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Spend 'EVERYDAY' with WINNER!
LIVE 제보하기

SBS NEWS

SBS뉴스 브랜드 리스트 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
기타메뉴 리스트
LIVE 제보하기

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Spend 'EVERYDAY' with WINNER!

SBS뉴스

작성 2018.05.08 18:42 조회수
프린트기사본문프린트하기 글자 크기
기사 대표 이미지:[SBS Star] VIDEO: Spend EVERYDAY with WINNER!
K-pop boy group WINNER performed its latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.WINNEROn May 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WINNER dropped the title track 'EVERYDAY' from its second full album released on April 4.WINNERThe song 'EVERYDAY' is based on a breezy trap genre with urban, trendy, catchy melody and relaxed beat.WINNERThe participation of the member YOON and HOONY in writing lyrics of the song also highlights the group's stunning musical talents.WINNERThe groovy dance moves with the members' cute and naughty facial expressions also add various dimensions to the song.WINNERCheck out WINNER's amazing performance below!
 

(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)

(SBS Star) 
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
kakaomini

이 시각 인기기사

많이 본 뉴스

페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS NEWS
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
팟캐스트메뉴 리스트
멀티미디어메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스 뉴스메뉴 리스트
바로가기
SBS 정보
SBS 아이앤엠 정보
  • 서울특별시 마포구 상암산로 82|
  • SBS프리즘타워 15층|
  • 대표이사 유종연|
  • 고객센터 문의(02)2001-6600|
  • Email sbsnewsmedia@sbs.co.kr|
  • 사업자 번호 598-88-00752|
  • 통신 판매업 신고번호 제 2017-서울마포-1652 호|
  • 부가통신사업 신고번호 제 2-01-17-0120호