[SBS Star] VIDEO: Spend 'EVERYDAY' with WINNER!

K-pop boy group WINNER performed its latest track at SBS 'Inkigayo'.On May 6 episode of SBS 'Inkigayo', WINNER dropped the title track 'EVERYDAY' from its second full album released on April 4.The song 'EVERYDAY' is based on a breezy trap genre with urban, trendy, catchy melody and relaxed beat.The participation of the member YOON and HOONY in writing lyrics of the song also highlights the group's stunning musical talents.The groovy dance moves with the members' cute and naughty facial expressions also add various dimensions to the song.Check out WINNER's amazing performance below!(Credit= SBS Inkigayo)(SBS Star)