[SBS Star] Suzy & Lee Seung Gi to Reunite in a New Spy Drama?
[SBS Star] Suzy & Lee Seung Gi to Reunite in a New Spy Drama?

작성 2018.05.08
Korean singer/actress Suzy and actor Lee Seung Gi may lead a new spy drama together.

On May 8, it was reported that Suzy and Lee Seung Gi are in talks for starring in SBS' new drama 'Vagabond' (literal title).

In response to this, Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's management agencies both commented, "'Vagabond' is certainly one of the projects that is being considered at the moment, but nothing has been confirmed yet."Suzy and Lee Seung Gi'Vagabond' is a spy drama about an ordinary man who discovers corruption in the country by chance.

In March, actor Shin Seong Rok has confirmed to play the role as a member of the National Intelligence Service. Suzy and Lee Seung GiIf Suzy and Lee Seung Gi accept their offer, they will be working with each other for the first time in five years.

Back in 2013, they starred in MBC's drama 'Gu Family Book' together.Suzy and Lee Seung GiMany awaits for the positive decision to be made to see Suzy and Lee Seung Gi's amazing chemistry that they had shown in the past.

Meanwhile, the exact air date of 'Vagabond' has not been decided yet.

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, 'Gu Family Book' Official Website, 'skuukzky' 'leeseunggi.official' Instagram)

(SBS Star)  
