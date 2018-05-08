[SBS Star] Song Joong-ki Builds a City from His Upcoming Drama?

Actor Song Joong-ki is getting ready to be back on screen.On May 8, it is officially confirmed that Song Joong-ki joins to film tvN's upcoming drama 'The Chronicles of Asadal' (literal translation).Song Joong-ki has taken a long break after he starred in KBS' drama 'Descendants of the Sun' (2016).Luckily, 'Descendants of the Sun' has swept all around the world and fired his incessant popularity.With deep consideration, Song Joong-ki finally confirmed to be in 'The Chronicles of Asadal', and the story reportedly takes place in the traditional Korean society (Gojoseon period).The plot also adds dimensions with the fantastical elements that further evoke historical curiosity and imagination.The drama is expected to draw the civilized life of people in the traditional Korean society.The script is written by Kim Yeong-hyun and Park Sang-yeon, who were in charge of SBS' 'Deep Rooted Tree' (2011) and 'Six Flying Dragons' (2015-2016), and the participation of the renowned staffs also garners attention from the public.Song Joong-ki leads the drama with the role that builds the imagined city named 'Asadal'. With this character, he looks forward to fighting for the authority and building love emerged from different social status.The drama starts filming in July, and it is expected to air its first episode in the early months of 2019.(Credit= Kim Hyun-chul/SBS funE, Blossom Entertainment)(SBS Star)