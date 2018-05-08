[SBS Star] EXO KAI's Father Passes Away

K-pop boy group EXO's member KAI's father has passed away.On May 8, EXO's management agency SM Entertainment announced, "KAI's father passed away on May 7 due to a chronic illness."The agency continued, "KAI is currently staying at the wake, and the funeral will be held in a quiet manner with his family and relatives."SM also asked for the media's consideration so that the family can grieve his passing privately.KAI is currently starring in KBS' drama 'The Miracle We Met' since last month.(Credit= SM Entertainment)(SBS Star)