[SBS Star] GFRIEND Reveals How Frightening It Was to Film New MV
작성 2018.05.08
The members of K-pop girl group GFRIEND revealed that they were scared when shooting the group's new music video.

On May 8, all members of GFRIEND―SOWON, YERIN, EUNHA, YUJU, SINB, and UMJI made a guest appearance on SBS POWER FM's radio show 'Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time'.GFRIENDDuring the talk, GFRIEND was asked, "I heard that the music video was filmed at an abandoned school. Wasn't it scary?".

SINB responded, "The members who filmed during the day said that they weren't scared at all, but the rest of the members who filmed at night, including myself, felt scared."

She continued, "I was the last one to go. It just gave off this creepy vibe at night. I also had to run in the hallway for my scene, which meant that there weren't going to be any crew around me. That made it seem even creepier. Thankfully, I didn't have to force myself to smile or laugh during that scene."
GFRIENDThen, UMJI said, "Wouldn't it be kind of creepy if you were asked to laugh while running in the hallway of an abandoned school?".

UMJI's words made everyone burst into laughter.GFRIENDMeanwhile, GFRIEND has returned with the new title track 'Time for the moon night' from the group's sixth mini album on April 30.
 

(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS POWER FM Choi Hwa-jeong's Power Time, '1077power' Instagram, '1theK' YouTube)

(SBS Star)  
