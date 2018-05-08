SBS NEWS

[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Hangs Out with Choi Tae Jun on His Day Off
[SBS Star] Ji Chang Wook Hangs Out with Choi Tae Jun on His Day Off

Korean actor Ji Chang Wook was spotted spending a quality time with actor Choi Tae Jun and boy group CNBLUE's member Lee Jong Hyun on his day off from duty.

On May 7, Choi Tae Jun shared a picture with three other guys on his social media account.Ji Chang WookIn the picture, Choi Tae Jun, Ji Chang Wook, Lee Jong Hyun and one other friend smile at the camera.

Judging by the plastic cups on the table, they seemed to have spent time at a cafe together.

As Ji Chang Wook currently serves the national mandatory duty as an active-duty soldier, it is assumed that they got together during Ji Chang Wook's day off.Ji Chang WookUpon seeing this picture, many fans have expressed how happy they are to see Ji Chang Wook again, because he was only rarely seen since his enlistment last August.

Previously on April 17, it was reported that Ji Chang Wook attended an audition for a military musical along with actor Kang Ha Neul.

▶ [SBS Star] Kang Ha Neul & Ji Chang Wook to Star in a New Musical Together?Kang Ha Neul and Ji Chang Wook(Lee Narin, Credit= 'actorctj' 'jichangwook' Instagram, Online Community) 

(SBS Star)  
