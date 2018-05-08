[SBS Star] 2PM JUN.K Shares a Heartfelt Letter Before His Enlistment Today

K-pop boy group 2PM's member JUN.K will enlist in the military to serve the national mandatory duty today.On May 8, JUN.K's management agency JYP Entertainment stated, "JUN.K will be enlisting in the army today. The exact location and time will not be announced, as he wishes to enlist quietly."Before the official announcement, JUN.K posted a handwritten letter on the official website for 2PM's fans.First, JUN.K made an apology for his drunk driving incident back in February, "I would like to sincerely apologize once again for causing you a great disappointment due to my wrong actions. I have been regretting it ever since."Then, he wrote, "I felt ashamed to stand on stage in front all of you at my fourth solo concert that was held recently. I had to go on the stage since there was no way for the concert to be canceled. At the same time though, I thought it was an opportunity for me to properly apologize for my wrongdoing."He continued, "My heart broke into pieces when I saw you. I felt so bad."Lastly, he said, "I'll look back on my actions and work hard to become someone who is not embarrassed of oneself. I'm sorry for leaving while you are still hurt by me."Back in February, JUN.K was caught driving under the influence of alcohol.At that time, his blood alcohol was recorded at 0.074, which was about the level that could lead to the suspension of his driver's license.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS funE, '2pm.jype' Facebook, '2pm' Official Website)(SBS Star)