[SBS Star] BIGBANG T.O.P Shares the Best Moment with Lee Byung Hun!

T.O.P from K-pop boy group BIGBANG was spotted at a restaurant with actor Lee Byung Hun while enjoying a meal.On May 8, Chinese entertainment news company Sina.com and other various news outlets reported that T.O.P enjoyed a short break with Lee Byung Hun.With a photo, the news outlets highlighted the remarkable meeting of the two.From the unveiled photo, T.O.P is wearing a casual denim shirt. Lee Byun Hun is in dandy, neat suits with glasses.The two deeply gazed at the camera with comfortable postures.It has been also reported that the restaurant is renowned the Korean dish 'Naengmyeon' (Korean cold noodle).The photo was rapidly spread out online, and the public passionately responded to the two celebrities' close relationship emerged from the KBS drama 'Iris' (2009).Meanwhile, T.O.P is currently serving his alternative military duty as public service worker at Yongsan-gu Office.He is expected to be discharged from the mandatory duties in 2019.(Credit= Sina.com, 'BIGBANG' Facebook, KBS Iris)(SBS Star)