[SBS Star] VIDEO: Lee Seung Gi Visits His Grandmother for the First Time in Four Years

Korean singer Lee Seung Gi spent a memorable time with his grandmother for the first time in four years.On May 6 episode of SBS' variety show 'Master in the House', the cast―Lee Seung Gi, Yook Sungjae, Lee Sang Yun, and Yang Se-hyung met their new master actor Cha Inpyo.After meeting each other, Cha Inpyo led the conversation by asking the four members what they wanted to do the most.Lee Seung Gi answered, "I actually haven't seen my grandmother for like four years. She can't travel to Seoul, as she gets carsick."He continued, "I haven't had time to visit her, as I jumped right back to work after discharging from the military."Then, Cha Inpyo made a spontaneous plan for them to visit her in Sokcho, which is about 3-hour drive from Seoul.The next day, they all woke up early in the morning and headed off to Sokcho.Upon their arrival, Lee Seung Gi's grandmother warmly greeted her grandson and the rest of the cast.While standing around in the living room, she was seen holding Lee Seung Gi's hand, and not letting his hand go for a long time.Their touching reunion brought tears to many viewers' eyes, especially when he told her with an apologetic smile, "I love you."Watch the moment of the two reuniting for the first time in four years below.This is when Lee Seung Gi apologizes to his grandmother for not visiting her sooner, and shows how much he loves her.(Lee Narin, Credit= SBS Master in the House)(SBS Star)